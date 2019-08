Police are investigating claims a person allegedly pointed a "long black rifle" at another person in Taupō today.

A police media spokeswoman said police received a complaint that a person had allegedly pointed a "long black rifle" at another person on a property near Centennial Dr in Taupō.

The spokeswoman said the person with the gun had left the property when police had arrived.

She said police were searching for the person with the gun and were conducting inquiries.