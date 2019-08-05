There were plenty of tasty, pretty treats on offer around the city today as people got behind SPCA Cupcake Day.

SPCA Cupcake Day is one of SPCA's key fundraisers and raises much-needed donations to help animals who are not able to speak for themselves.

Countdown Fairy Springs shoppers were greeted today by a number of young bakers from BestStart Kawaha Point with their beautifully decorated cupcakes.

BestStart Kawaha Point teacher Seiara Donoghue says they sold 60 cupcakes in just over two hours and had received many donations from the public.

Advertisement

"Everyone is happy to help the animals."

Manahau O'Brien, 3 (left), William Boyd, 3, and Manaia Vietheer, 3, with cupcakes to raise money for SPCA. Photo / Shauni James

She says BestStart had also put out order forms last week and sold 153 cupcakes within the centre's families.

In the build-up to Cupcake Day, the centre asked the children to bring in photos of their animals and share how they care and show love for them.

The children learnt that some animals do not have this care and love, and about what the SPCA does for these animals, Seiara says.

"It's great for the children to learn to give back to the community, and learn about compassion and helping others."

Manahau O'Brien, 3, says the children made cupcakes for SPCA and it is fun baking cupcakes.

He says he likes decorating the cupcakes with icing and sprinkles.

Manahau O'Brien, 3 (back left), William Boyd, 3, Manaia Vietheer, 3; Nathaniel Chester, 3 (front left), and Liam Donoghue, 2, at Fairy Springs Countdown. Photo / Shauni James

There were also an array of delicious treats at the BNZ's Rotorua branch.

Ex-BNZ volunteer Maria Whitley says BNZ Rotorua had taken part in SPCA Cupcake Day for about six years.

All the baked goodies were homemade by BNZ retail staff, and there had been more than 200 cakes and slices for this year's Cupcake Day, she says.

Ex-BNZ volunteer Pat Anderson says all the BNZ staff are animal lovers and most have some type of pet - "We just like to support them".



She also volunteers at the local SPCA.

Yummy cakes and slices at BNZ Rotorua for SPCA Cupcake Day. Photo / Shauni James

SPCA's chief executive Andrea Midgen says, "Our need for funding continues to increase and donations are the only way we can help the animals that need us".

"Cupcake Day makes a huge difference in giving countless animals a second chance at

life.

"The simple act of baking cupcakes makes an enormous positive impact on the lives of needy animals and we are so grateful to all the animal lovers who bake for a good cause every year.

"Without their generous donations and time, we'd struggle to help rescue and rehabilitate the thousands of animals we see each year."