Countdown's move to stop under-16-year-olds buying caffeinated energy drinks is a step in the right direction but it will mean nothing if other outlets don't follow suit.

This is the response of Rotorua schools following the announcement Countdown will impose an age restriction on the sale of energy drinks from September 1.

Signs about the new rule will be in Countdown's network of stores from next month.

Long-term benefits for the mental health of New Zealanders is one of the benefits Rotorua Intermediate principal Garry de Thierry can see come from an energy drink restriction.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Intermediate principal Garry de Thierry. Photo / File
Rotorua Intermediate principal Garry de Thierry. Photo / File

Energy drinks such as Red

Related articles:

Do you think age restrictions on energy drinks are a good idea?