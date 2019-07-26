A car has crashed into a power pole in Ngongotahā.

A police spokeswoman said the police received a report of a crash near the intersection of State Highway 36 and State Highway 5 about 8am.

The spokeswoman said the initial indications were that the car had gone through a large roundabout and hit a power pole on the other side.

She said at this stage there were no reports of injuries or the road being blocked but traffic control had been advised as there was damage to the power pole which needed attending to.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated.