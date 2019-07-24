Power is out for a number of properties in the Sunset area after a car hit a powerpole this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at around 8.25am on Sunset Rd and the vehicle involved left the scene.

Although the powerpole was still upright, power was disconnected and traffic lights in the area are not working, she said.

Traffic lights out at the Sunset and Old Taupō Rd intersection this morning. Photo / Stephen Parker

Police inquiries are under way to locate the vehicle.

Advertisement

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said 270 customers were without power in the Mangakakahi area as a result of the crash.

Contractors are at the scene to restore power.