New Zealand Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and husband Sir David Gascoigne were welcomed on to Whakatāne's Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi campus with a pōhiri this morning.
As part of the pōhiri, Awanuiārangi's council chairman Sir Hirini Moko Mead spoke of the time when he and Reddy were both at Victoria University and how both had been immersed within the education sector for many, many years.
"You were a junior lecturer and then lecturer within the law faculty while I was the founding Professor of Māori at Victoria," Moko Mead said.
Moko Mead also spoke of Reddy's parents Neil andKay Reddy, who were both schoolteachers.