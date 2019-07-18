A helicopter is on the way to a crash on State Highway 1 near Tokoroa.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at 12.32pm which is blocking one lane.

A police media spokeswoman said two people were trapped and had been extracted. She said they were both in a serious condition.

A St John's media spokeswoman said two units were at the scene and a helicopter was on the way.

She said there was a mention of two people but was unsure of their injuries or if there were any others involved at this stage.

The Tokoroa Fire Brigade were at the scene, too.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.