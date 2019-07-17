A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after reports of a person allegedly with a firearm in Rotorua yesterday.

Police received reports of a person allegedly with a firearm on Victoria St at 4.25pm yesterday. It was initially thought to have been on Te Ngae Rd.

Police located the person after they had lost sight him in an Awara St property and took him into custody around 5:40pm.

However, no firearm was found.

The man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court this morning on a charge of receiving stolen property.