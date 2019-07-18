People can enjoy a day out of admiring furry felines at the Rotorua Cat Show this weekend.

The Geyserland Cat Club's 2019 Rotorua Show is being held on Sunday at Arawa Park Racecourse.

Judging starts in the morning and towards the end of the day, after all the results are collated, prizes, rosettes, and achievement certificates are handed out.

Show secretary Dianne LeBas says Jo Millar from the South Island will announce the Supreme Exhibits.

Advertisement

"We have a supreme Longhair Pedigree, a Supreme Shorthair Pedigree, a supreme domestic and a supreme companion.

"The overall winner, calculated on points, is also announced."

Dianne says there are 94 exhibits in total.

She says the Geyserland Cat Club has been holding shows for 52 years.

"The club enjoys putting the shows together as it is time for exhibitors and some of the committee to renew acquaintances, and for the public to see new breeds on the bench.

"We would love to see the public there. If you are planning on purchasing a pedigree cat, it is a good place to connect with breeders."

Dianne says she is looking forward to having a successful day with no disasters, and relaxing at the end of the day.

She says this will be the last show in her capacity as show secretary.

"It is time for me to take a step back and let others take the reins."

Geyserland Cat Club member Stacey Day will have her five-month-old Maine Coon called Ruger in the show.

His pedigree name is Manacoons Honeycombe and he was bred by local breeder Karin Gardiner.

This will be his fourth show.

Ruger will be one of the cats in the 2019 Rotorua Cat Show. Photo / Supplied

"I'm looking forward to seeing all the different types of cats that are bred around the country and getting to meet a lot of people who are breeders."

The details

- What: Geyserland Cat Club's 2019 Rotorua Show

- When: Sunday, July 21, open for public from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

- Where: Arawa Park Racecourse

- Cost: Adults $5, kids $3 (5 to 11 years), free for under 5's