New Zealand Community Trust has dished out over $442,000 in its latest round of grants in the Bay of Plenty region, with a number of local organisations receiving a funding boost.

Rotorua District Council was the biggest winner, receiving $250,000 towards the redevelopment of the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre.

Among the organisations that received funding were Age Concern Rotorua District, who received $8,000 towards salaries of Accredited Visitor Service Coordinator, and Shopping Service and Supergold Skills Service Coordinator.

National Woodskills Trust received $11,447.50 for an event coordinator's salary and security for 2019 Kawerau National Woodskills Competition.

The New Zealand Aria Trust cashed in $40,000 towards orchestral costs and Otakiri School received $10,000.00 to construct a bike track.

Rotorua Bike Festival Charitable Trust got $49,640.00 for health and safety workshops, medical services, the salary of the festival director, traffic management and crowd control.

Rotorua Competitions Society received $1,330.00 towards accommodation for adjudicators and Sulphur City Steam Rollers got $850 towards accommodation.

Te Arawa Kapa Charitable Trust got $1,398.29 for affiliation fees, umpire fees and court lighting and Te Arawa Pouako I Te Reo Society received $8,675.00 towards sound and lighting costs.

The Trust's gaming venues contributed to these grants included:

- City Sports Bar, 20 Hamilton St, Tauranga

- Cobb & Co. Whakatane, 79 The Strand, Whakatane

- Flannagan's Irish Pub, 14 Hamilton St, Tauranga

- Forta Leza, 2656 Main Road, Katikati

- Hennessy's Irish Bar, 1208-1210 Tutanekai St, Rotorua

- Judea Tavern, 35 Koromiko St, Tauranga

- Kasper's Sports Bar, 1302 Tutanekai St, Rotorua

- Kawerau Hotel, 1 Plunket St, Kawerau

- La Mexica, 109 The Strand, Tauranga

- Lava East, 17 Plummers Point Rd, Omokoroa

- Marble Bar, 1000 Cameron Rd, Tauranga

- Mo's Bar, 1142-1144 Tutanekai St, Rotorua

- Mt Mellick, 317 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui

- West End Tavern, 223 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua