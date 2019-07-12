Plenty of time will need to be set aside this weekend for those planning on diving into everything the Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show has to offer.

The annual event has returned for 2019, starting today and running through the weekend at the Energy Events Centre.

The show was already buzzing with people before midday.

Visitors could be seen enjoying massage chairs, entering draws and competitions, feeling fabric and carpet, sampling limoncello and testing out the comfort of beds to name a few.

Advertisement

Age Concern Rotorua was one of the many organisations and businesses chatting to people.

Manager Rory O'Rourke said they hoped to attract more volunteers and members through their stall at the show.

It seemed to be working, as about seven new volunteers and four new members signed up in one morning.

The stall featured photos of current volunteers with signs saying what they loved about volunteering, and there was also a raffle.

O'Rourke said because of the various services Age Concern were offering, people had been stopping to find out more.

"It's great for us to make our presence felt."

Anita Wylie, Croucher Brewing sales and account manager, said this was Croucher Brewing's second time with a stall at the show.

She said people were able to sample the beer, including the new limited edition Carabiner - Cascadian Coffee Stout.

They also had Croucher beans there and people could enter a competition for a $100 Brew Craft Beer Pub voucher.

Wylie said that this Friday seemed a lot busier than last year's. Last year Saturday was the busiest, and she was hoping for another busy weekend, she said.

"I think it's a great thing for people to come along and get gifts. I think there's a lot of different options you don't see in other stores."

There are plenty of stalls at the Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show for people to see. Photo / Shauni James

Lee Brothers Cabinets and Joinery managing director Paul Ingram said the show was a great branding opportunity.

"When they are ready to buy a new kitchen or sliding doors hopefully they will remember us."

He thought the show was a great opportunity for people, especially locals, because they could go along and communicate with businesses.

Skyline Rotorua sales and marketing executive Rachel Leinhardt said it had been a busy morning.

She said a lot of annual passes had been sold, and there was a Skyline Rotorua Home Show-only deal where people could buy a one-year Gondola Annual Pass and get one free.

There is also a deal on a new mountain biking pass.

Renee Murray from NZME Events, organisers of the show, said it had a huge array of companies involved, with everything on offer from new home builds and renovation companies to gourmet food products and artisan crafts.

She said the show had been running for several years, and this year was larger than previous years.

"With more than 150 companies involved there is something for everyone, whether you are planning a DIY project or just want to browse the retail sites and have fun shopping."

She said the Taste Zone was a great chance to try new products and take home some yummy treats.

The details

- What: Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show

- When: Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13, 10am to 5pm. Sunday, July 14, 10am to 4pm

- Where: Rotorua Energy Events Centre

- Tickets: Door sales only, $5