Whakapapa and Tūroa lower ski fields are in full swing for the school holidays thanks to perfect timing from Mother Nature.

Thousands have already headed up the mountain to ski, snowboard, toboggan and sightsee.

The holidays started with a great weekend of steady snow fall that has continued during the week – and there's more snow in the forecast.

The mountain's friendly yeti is hanging out at Turoa. Photo / Supplied

Whakapapa's Happy Valley is open and the Rangatira Express chairlift opened yesterday.

Advertisement

Although there isn't enough snow yet for the upper mountain slopes to open for skiing and riding, the Sky Waka gondola is operating for sightseeing.

Thousands of visitors have already experienced the brand new Sky Waka, taking a look around at the newly refurbished Knoll Ridge Chalet after disembarking the gondola at the top, and enjoying panoramic views and delicious food offerings. The Pinnacles restaurant opened for buffet dinner for the first time on Saturday and will be open every evening during the school holidays, weather dependent.

The fun continues next week at Whakapapa with the Mini X Games, a free annual event for children aged 5 to 12 on Monday and Tuesday.

Mother Nature has provided the perfect conditions for some holiday skiing. Photo / Supplied

Around at Tūroa, the Giant chairlift opened for the first time yesterday, with the Movenpick and Parklane chairs also spinning. Beginner skiers and snowboarders can hone their skills in the Alpine Meadow with two of the top instructors running free Tips and Tricks Sessions for all abilities, every weekend.

There's plenty of activities on the go at Whakapapa & Tūroa throughout the holidays including scavenger hunts, park skills, face painting and skiing with Yeti and Koha the kiwi and also school holiday skiing programmes.