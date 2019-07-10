A Rotorua event promises to be a one-stop shop for renovating, DIY, building and lifestyle with something for everyone.

The annual Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show returns this weekend.

Renee Murray from NZME Events, organisers of the show, said it had a huge array of companies involved, with everything on offer from new home builds, renovation companies to gourmet food products and artisan crafts.

"We will bring the best businesses from all over New Zealand to exhibit beside the best of our local Rotorua companies - all into one venue for one great weekend."

Advertisement

With experts onsite to discuss individual needs people could speak directly to the those they need to, book in quotes, look at new house designs, discuss questions, feel fabrics, compare prices, take home samples and be inspired with new ideas.

She said the show had been running for several years, and this year was larger than previous years with almost 20 per cent more companies involved.

"With more than 150 companies involved there is something for everyone, whether you are planning a DIY project or just want to browse the retail sites and have fun shopping."

They expected at least 12,000 visitors over the three days, she said.

"For those planning a new home build or renovation it's a great chance to speak to the experts on-site, and with many exhibitors offering special show-only prices you can save a lot of money at the same time.

"We also have a lot of companies travelling to the show from outside the area so it's a great chance to see products and companies not otherwise available in the area."

A previous Home Show. Photo / Supplied

Murray said for those just going along to shop and have a day out there were a lot of sites to shop from, with everything from home decor and gadgets to artisan crafts and food products.

She said locals also often went to take advantage of the Skyline Rotorua Home Show-only deal where people could buy one year's Gondola Annual Pass and get one free.

"I myself, not looking at home products, am looking forward to the Taste Zone. It's a great chance to try new products and take home some yummy treats.

"There is also a really interesting company exhibiting for the first time called At Large Audio.

"They use vintage suitcases to create an upcycled portable speaker range with a retro twist."

The details

- What: Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show

- When: Friday July 12 and Saturday July 13, 10am to 5pm. Sunday July 14, 10am to 4pm

- Where: Rotorua Energy Events Centre

- Tickets: Door sales only, $5