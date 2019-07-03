A fallen branch has blocked the entrance to Whakarewarewa School this morning.

The school was not closed but parents had been contacted and advised to keep their children at home.

Whakarewarewa School principal Hine Taute said students that had already arrived this morning were taken into school via a back entrance through Scion.

"The branch came down with the rain we had overnight and we decided it was health and safety challenge for our tamariki," she said.

Contractors clearing the branch at the entrance to Whakarewarewa School. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua Lakes Council contractors were on scene to begin clearing the blockage.

Meanwhile, the council said contractors were out and about monitoring and dealing with flooding and fallen trees on local roads.

One tree is down on Kaharoa Rd and both lanes are blocked.

There is also surface flooding reported on Clinkard Ave.

The Metservice has issued a heavy rain warning for the Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua with 100-150mm of rain expected for the ranges and over 50mm for urban areas.