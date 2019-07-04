An annual Swap Meet and Car Show will have something for everyone, while giving car buffs a chance to catch up.

The 39th Central North Island Swap Meet and Car Show Spectacular is coming up on July 14.

Swap Meet co-ordinator Roger Nelson says on the day, there will be about 100 to 150 show cars on display, made up of vintage cars, classic cars and hot rods.



He says they are expecting 200-plus sellers, including trade stalls.

"Of those 200-plus sellers, there will be not only car parts of all description, but sellers trading a variety of bric-a-brac, old tools etc.

Advertisement

"This is why we encourage the general public to come along, because there is always something of interest for somebody."

Nelson says they will also have food stalls and coffee vendors. "So the public can grab a coffee while they wander around having a good look at all the stalls, and hopefully find something they are looking for."



He says the Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club have always held the Swap Meet in July because at this time of year things are relatively quiet on the motoring scene.

"It is a good chance for car buffs to meet up, and for sellers to catch up and have a chinwag.



"Our Swap Meet is always regarded as one of the biggies of the year in the North Island, so hopefully the weather gods will be kind and everybody will have a great day."



Nelson says he has belonged to the Rotorua Vintage Car Club since the branch was started in 1969 as a sub-branch of Bay of Plenty Branch (Tauranga), and enjoyed the comraderie and fellowship over the years.

He has owned a few older cars over that time and at present has a classic car.

Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club member Alan Judd is planning to have his Jaguar E Type Series 1 2+2 1967 on show at the event, which he says has an interesting history.

The former owner was Erin Ganley, the nephew of a New Zealand Formula One driver of the 1970s named Howden Ganley.

Judd says the car was bought from Jaguar by a dealer in the UK in 1967 and immediately shipped to some country where they drove on the right side of the road, that used kilometres per hour and where there was plenty of sand.

The car was imported to New Zealand in 1987 and apparently not treated with much care and attention.

Consequently, when Erin Ganley got it in the 90s it needed quite a bit of work including a new engine and replacement brakes.

Kelvern Spence then got it in 2009 and spent a lot of time and money restoring the bodywork and many other bits and pieces.

Now it is Judd's turn to take care of this well-travelled vehicle.

The details

- What: The 39th Central North Island Swap Meet and Car Show Spectacular

- When: July 14, 7am to 2pm

- Where: Stock Car Raceway, Paradise Valley

- Cost: Seller's vehicles and driver $10 per site, $5 per person (accompanied children free)