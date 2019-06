A police chase through several suburban Rotorua streets on Saturday night was eventually abandoned.

A police spokesman said police tried to stop a vehicle at the intersection of Malfroy Rd and King St, Victoria, about 10.21pm.

The driver failed to stop and fled and police abandoned the chase soon after due to the manner of driving, he said.

The spokesman said the chase went through Old Taupo Rd, Devon St, Lytton St and Pukehangi Rd.

Inquiries were ongoing.