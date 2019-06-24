There has been a crash on Te Ngae Rd this morning.

The crash happened on Te Ngae Rd near Wharenui Rd.

A witness from Ōwhata surgery on Te Ngae Rd said they heard the sound of loud skidding for a while before the crash.

A car has crashed on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Stephen Parker

"The driver must have been skidding for a while before crossing the centreline and smashing into another vehicle."

She said the vehicle smashed into a van and she said police were there within seconds.

She said the driver of the Subaru then jumped out of the car and ran off.

Both lanes on Te Ngae Rd were blocked and traffic was being diverted around Wharenui and Brent Rds.

Police are redirecting traffic heading towards Tauranga down Brent Rd.

"The [car] is pretty banged up ... the vehicles are skewiff across the road."

Traffic is moving from slowly from Brent Rd down Reeve Rd, a reporter at the scene said.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Stephen Parker

She said a car was smashed and there was debris strewn about 100m up the road at the intersection of Wharenui Rd.

One fire truck, on ambulance and three police vehicles could be seen, she said.

A woman sitting facing the road, waiting to go into the Owhata Medical Centre said she heard a screetch and saw "stuff flying everywhere".

Owhata resident Bev Nelson lived near the Owhata shops and said she saw the car "screaming through" before she heard the bang.

"Must've been a prety loud bang to hear it from my house," she said.

Residents on Wharenui Rd said they heard the screeching and a big bang.

When asked if they were use to commotion like this, they said: "it's Te Ngae."

A woman in a larger car was hit by the person in the Subaru and was currently being seen by paramedics.

A police media spokeswoman said three vehicles may have been involved in the incident. She said the crash had blocked some of the lanes, but they were now cleared.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene but did not transport anyone to hospital.