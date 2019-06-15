A woman has been taken to hospital after being attacked by two dogs in Ōwhata this morning.

St John's Ambulance was called at 9.44am by a member of the public after a woman was attacked by two dogs on Milton Grove.

A St John's spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Rotorua Hospital with minor injuries.

Police alerted animal control to the attack but did not attend the scene.

A council spokesman said animal control went to the scene but would have no information about the attacks until tomorrow.