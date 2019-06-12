Two security workers "fled for their lives" after multiple shotgun shots were fired through their vehicle near Murupara in the Kaingaroa Forest on Friday night.

A police communication spokesman said the incident happened on Railway Rd in the Kaingaroa Forest between Rotorua and Taupō about 10.40pm on June 7.



"No one was hurt in the incident however their vehicle was damaged. The investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made at this stage," the spokesman said.

Timberlands Limited's forest-risk manager Colin Maunder said the two security staff had to "flee for their lives" as multiple shotgun shots were fired through their vehicle.

Maunder said the security staff escaped unscathed and were doing okay.

Maunder said the shooting incident was "relatively brief" after the security workers confronted the gunman who then fled the area in a vehicle.

"But it was a scary and alarming incident not only for them but for all the various other people who work in the forest and we need to the public's help to locate the gunman."

Maunder said the victims of the shooting were members of the security contracting firm engaged by Timberlands working in the forest last week.

He and police urged anyone with any information to help locate the offender to call

07-366 1170 or phone the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.