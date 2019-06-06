The Achilles Rotorua Chapter is calling for people to get behind a fundraiser and put their hands up as volunteers.

Achilles is an international organisation supporting people with disabilities to participate in mainstream running events.

The volunteers support anyone with any sort of disability to participate in mainstream running events with able-bodied people.

In Achilles' way of speaking, running means conventional running but also refers to walking, wheeling, hopping or swinging through crutches.

Rotorua chapter volunteer Faustinah Ndlovu says the chapter is in need of volunteers, especially males.

She says some of the Achilles athletes need one, two or even three guides when doing events such as the Rotorua Marathon.

Faustinah says she has heard from the athletes' families that being able to take part in their sport helps in their day-to-day lives and helps with their confidence.

This Saturday, 9am, at the Lakefront the Achilles Rotorua Chapter is holding a fundraiser through Dick Traum's Walk Awhile in My Shoes Challenge.

Faustinah says the community is invited to support the people taking the challenge, where people will be blindfolded to will walk a while in the shoes of people who are blind.

They will walk with someone guiding them and the walk will be at least 3km to 3.5km. People can take turns walking and guiding.

People can also register on the morning to take part.

"We are hoping people will get sponsors and just encourage people to support fundraising."

She says that, if dreaming big and enough money was raised, they would like to take some of the Achilles Rotorua Chapter members to take part in the Sydney Marathon - "that's the dream".

She says they are also keen to use funds raised to buy t-shirts and banners and to enter some local events.

Faustinah says there will also be artwork on sale by 13-year-old Livoni Nai.

The event will go ahead rain or shine.

"Achilles is an awesome family to hang out with. We treat each other with respect and make good relationships."

People can make a donation or registration at the national Givealittle page with Rotorua as a reference, givealittle.co.nz/org/achillesnz.

The Achilles Rotorua Chapter has a walking group every Wednesday at 4.30pm at the Lakefront by the children's playground, and every second Saturday at 9am opposite Novotel and normally catches up for coffee after the training.