It is understood a car has crashed on Fairy Springs Rd this afternoon.

A reporter at the scene said traffic heading towards Rotorua is banked up down to Skyline.

Police have been approached for comment.

Witness George Murray was sitting in a broken down tractor on the side of the road when he saw the crash happen.

Police at the scene of a crash on Fairy Springs Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

"I thought holy hell, were is he going to go?"

Murray said he saw the police chasing a car south along Fairy Springs Rd towards the central city with the lights at the intersection with Lake and Clayton Rds were red.

Murray said the driver of the car being chased then tried to squeeze between the two lanes of vehicles stopped at the lights.

A woman was sitting at the traffic lights on Fairy Springs Rd at the intersection with Lake Rd when she noticed a car trying to squeeze between her car and another car in the lane beside her.

She said it gave her "a hell of a fright" as the car scraped along the side of her car. She then saw a man jump out of the car and run away.

Police at the scene of a crash on Fairy Springs Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

Another man who was sitting at the lights in his car in front the woman's car said the incident had left him extremely shaken.

The man, who was travelling to Taupō from Tauranga said he couldn't believe what had just happened.

"Is this kind of thing normal?...This is a rental car and it has insurance but it is a huge inconvenience for everyone involved."



