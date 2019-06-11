Notorious for its mountain biking landscape and vast lakes it's no surprise to hear locals say Rotorua's best attractions are the outdoors.

But the Redwoods and lakes are only two of five finalists in the latest round of The Hits' Top Shop and Must Do's campaign.

What started as a workplace debate on the best fish and chips in Rotorua has become a 2019 mission for The Hits with category three pitting locals' favourite activities against each other.

After narrowing the top contenders down to five, The Hits have announced the Redwoods, Skyline, Motion Entertainment, Rainbow Springs and swimming in the lakes as the finalists.

Whio arriving at Rainbow Springs which is a finalist in category three of Top Shop and Must Do's campaign. Photo / File

Rainbow Springs business manager David Hennigan was thrilled to hear the park was a contender amongst "so many exceptional finalists".

"It would be amazing to win, so we encourage the community to vote online and support all of the great shops and must dos in our city."

The nature park has been a staple attraction for more than 85 years and Hennigan believes the park has only got better through community support.

"We have been on a journey to reinvigorate the park to give our manuhiri (visitors) an even better experience.

"People can now enjoy guided tours, a new interactive kiwi burrow experience, awesome play facilities, an enhanced Big Splash ride, and our new taonga experience."

Rotorua i-Site executive manager Graham Brownrigg said Rotorua had a diverse range of activities right on the doorstep. Photo / File

Locals were lucky in Rotorua to have such a diverse range of activities and attractions right on their doorstep was the mindset of Destination Rotorua's executive manager of visitor services Graham Brownrigg.

"Locals often come into the i-Site to ask about things to do when they have guests staying but a competition like this is a great reminder of how much there is for us to enjoy here at any time."

The Hits' brand engagement co-ordinator Bryce Morris said it was early days but voting so far showed signs of strong competition.

"There is one finalist that is pulling into the lead."

Devon Sea Foods owner Dave Kelly Jr (front) and The Hits' Bryce Morris who awarded the shop as Best Rotorua Takeaways. Photo / File

When creating the competition Morris said Rotorua offered so much they decided to have seven categories throughout the year.

"It's top secret though."

At the end of May, Honeycomb Hairdressing was awarded the Top Shop Hairdressers category and prior to that Devon Sea Foods was crowned the city's best takeaway shop.

