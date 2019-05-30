The Government's 2019 Budget has been labelled a hit for those in the crime and justice sector in Rotorua.

It included $128.3 million for Corrections to spend on improving prisoner mental health, a $320m package to break the cycle of family and sexual violence and a $153.7m initiative to support young people to transition successfully from care and youth justice services into adulthood.

Sexual abuse victims' advocate Louise Nicholas was on a high after the budget and said the support to break the cycle of family and sexual violence was "absolutely fantastic".

"I believe they've really, really listened to the sector and know where the gaps are. The only thing that's a concern is as long as the money comes in asap."

Nicholas was also happy to hear the package would improve peer support services for male victims and survivors of sexual violence.

Rotorua Sensible Sentencing Trust spokesman Peter Bentley welcomed the money for mental health and transition services but said family and sexual violence needed to be addressed in a different way.

"We've got to try and attack it before it becomes an offence. That means education."

"A lot of it is down to intergenerational poor parenting or lack of respect for others and yourself.

"It goes back to teaching values and respect ... We've got to stop normalising violence."

Bentley said he welcomed anything that could be done to help prisoners suffering from mental health issues.

Lawyer and youth advocate Louis Te Kani was impressed by the Wellbeing Budget as a whole and welcomed the $153.7m to help youth in transition.

Te Kani agreed mental health in prisons was an issue and welcomed the funding to address that.

He felt the Budget had allocated as much as it could this year.

"It's a good start but there are things that need to be done over the next few years. I hope this will be a lever or launching pad for more to come.

"A large proportion of budgets previously focused not on the people, more on the businesses. I think this is a good time that trend is reversed."