Money for mental health appears to be the Budget winner for Rotorua leaders following a 2019 Budget which allocated $1.9 billion to the issue over five years.

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey said mental health was one of the biggest issues the Rotorua community had been telling him they were waiting for help with.

"Everyone knows somebody affected by mental health challenges. If someone needs help, they should get help," Coffey said.

"That's why we're taking mental health seriously in the Wellbeing Budget by providing much-needed support for mental health in our communities.

"Once rolled out, this new support means every New Zealander can access free and immediate help, when and where they need it.

"That includes help for people with mild to moderate mental health needs, as well as those doing it the toughest. We're helping those already in crisis, and we're also helping prevent people from ever reaching that point. It's a big step forward for mental health in the Waiariki and New Zealand.

"We're doing things differently because everyone knows that preventing a crisis is better than cleaning up after one."

While Rotorua MP, National's Todd McClay, said he welcomed mental health funding, he said the budget was disappointing for Rotorua.

"It reveals a slowing economy because of poor Government policies. They're borrowing $17b extra and adding new taxes," McClay said.

"With rents, electricity and petrol costs all going up, this budget should have reduced costs for local families.

"I welcome mental health funding but we need to see real action now not more working groups."

He said he was surprised there was no money for midwives, dental care or reduced

doctors' fees, nor for teachers.

"Tragically there is nothing more for life-saving cancer drugs – this should be a priority.

"We'll carefully watch how funding for forestry is spent but I'm deeply disappointed there's nothing for the double-laning of Te Ngae Rd to the airport or an upgrade to the Ngongotahā roundabout.

"All and all this was a missed opportunity to do something significant – they botched it."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said there appeared to be a real focus on key building blocks to help lift the most vulnerable – mental health services, school fees, benefits, hospitals and Whānau Ora.

"Over time we would hope that type of support would help and build more resilient families and communities and lift and keep people out of poverty, resulting in a more inclusive community and fewer social issues," Chadwick said.

"Mental health, in particular, has been an area of huge concern so hopefully this means we will have people getting the right type and level of treatment at the right time and place. I believe the improvement in this area will trickle down to have an impact in the community in general by helping to address related issues.

"I haven't seen all the budget details yet but I think the family focus is a good thing that has the potential for wider, long-term benefits."

Rotorua-based deputy leader of New Zealand First Fletcher Tabuteau said he was proud of New Zealand First's contribution to all of Budget 2019, in particular, $7.7 million for an enhanced Super Gold Card and Seniors package to empower senior citizens.

Tabuteau also singled out $1.09b to better care for children in state care to break the cycle and $503m set aside for investment in primary mental health care.

"For far too long, some of our youth have been falling through the cracks of a system which has been underfunded and overwhelmed," Tabuteau said.

"$58m to transform our forestry sector through Te Uru Rakau, based in the heart of Rotorua, will make a huge contribution to job creation, export earnings, and a transition to a low emissions economy."

He also mentioned the $21m to secure St John Ambulance Services to help continue to provide life-saving care to Kiwis and over $1b revitalising Kiwirail to address the long overdue upgrade of rail infrastructure to connect regional New Zealand and to unleash economic potential.