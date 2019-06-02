Fraser Cameron is close to becoming a nonagenarian but that hasn't held him back from volunteering his expertise and time to the people of Ōpōtiki.

Cameron is to receive the Queen's Service Medal for services to the community and theatre.

Described by his daughter Maryanne Cameron as a "very humble man", Cameron went quiet upon learning he was to be included in the 2019 Queen's Birthday Honours list.

"I was promised a medal many, many years ago by an old friend but I'm not sure if she was ever serious," he said. "I was very surprised when I found out."

An electrician by trade, Cameron moved to Ōpōtiki in 1955 and has continued to champion the Eastern Bay settlement ever since.

He had been actively involved with the Ōpōtiki and Districts 10,000 Club, which had promoted Ōpōtiki and the surrounding district since 1960, and served his first term as president from 1974 to 1976, held a second term in the 1990s, and remains on the

committee today.

Cameron joined the Ōpōtiki Chamber of Commerce in 1964 to encourage growth in Ōpōtiki businesses and community. He chaired the Nukutere Scout committee.

He was a founding member of the Ōpōtiki De Luxe Theatre Community Trust in 1979 and had been involved in several capacities, including providing maintenance and lighting for the theatre, and serving as treasurer, secretary and president of the Trust.

He was also a trustee of the Ōpōtiki Drama and Education Charitable Trust, president of the Ōpōtiki Rotary Club from 1985 to 1986 and 2005 to 2006, and club treasurer from 2016 to 2018.

Cameron was also a member of the Returned and Services Association, and for the past 30 years had provided the sound system used for the Ōpōtiki Anzac Day parades and Armistice Day services.