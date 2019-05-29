Better infrastructure, subsidised dental care and investing in teachers are at the top of the Budget wishlist for a local family.

Joanne Keefe and daughter Isis, 6, spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post about what they wanted from today's Budget.

Keefe is a single mum and sole earner and has been self-employed for about six months.

She said while health had been a big winner in the 2018 announcement, her concern was dental.

"I think it's a concern for everyone.

"For day-to-day health I'm quite happy with where it sits now. We've got free health care and dental until the kids are 18, more so it's dental for adults. As an adult it costs so much.

"Many people don't prioritise it, they put it on the back burner."

Keefe said mental health also needed "a bit of an injection".

She and her daughter both agreed the teachers, who walked off the job yesterday, needed a boost in funding.

"I do recognise there's a need for extra assistance," Keefe said.

"It's not as easy as saying it but more funding is needed for teacher aides."

Isis agreed and had talked to her teachers about the reason for the strike.

"Teachers are important because learning is important."

Keefe also hoped for more funding for infrastructure and businesses.

"The budget is heavily focused on social services and I've seen nothing about business.

"Start with simple things like infrastructure. We've got to have that right," she said.

She said social development initiatives were all great but believed the Government had neglected other sectors.

"But no matter who's in Government, no matter what they roll out, not everyone will be happy. There's not enough money for everything."

Keefe welcomed region-specific investment, like the pre-Budget announcement of $58 million for the forestry sector which would create local jobs.

"Any cash injection into the regions, especially if it's the one we live in, is good."