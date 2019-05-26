A man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today on driving and drug-related charges after he crashed into a barrier yesterday.

Police arrested a 32-year-old Rotorua man yesterday following a single-vehicle crash on Vaughan Rd in Rotorua about 3pm.

A Rotorua man was arrested after a crash yesterday. Photo / Ben Fraser

He is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today charged with driving and drug-related offences.

Emergency services were at the scene and he was handcuffed and taken into police custody near the crash scene.

Emergency services attending a crash on Vaughan Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

St John Ambulance was also called to the scene.

He was thought to have injuries yesterday but a police spokesman said there was nothing to suggest he did.