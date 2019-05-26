A man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today on driving and drug-related charges after he crashed into a barrier yesterday.
Police arrested a 32-year-old Rotorua man yesterday following a single-vehicle crash on Vaughan Rd in Rotorua about 3pm.
He is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today charged with driving and drug-related offences.
Emergency services were at the scene and he was handcuffed and taken into police custody near the crash scene.
St John Ambulance was also called to the scene.
He was thought to have injuries yesterday but a police spokesman said there was nothing to suggest he did.