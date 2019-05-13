A Rotorua woman who escaped unscathed when a large tree fell near her house has captured the damage on her phone.

Wild weather ripped through the Bay of Plenty overnight, prompting slips and road closures in Rotorua.

Resident Sue Caudwell and her husband James woke to find a massive tree had been toppled by the high winds, narrowly missing their house.

"There was a wild storm in Hinemoa Pt last night about 9pm," she said.

"Wind was swirling wildly around the house when suddenly there was a thump. When I looked out the window all I could see in the dark was autumn leaves."

However, daylight today revealed a massive Dutch elm had fallen, missing the house by just centimetres.

"The light of day this morning showed that it came out roots and all. Driving to work this morning it was evident that many trees and branches were damaged in other gardens," she said.