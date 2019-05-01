The drinks will be on one lucky Taupō resident tonight after they took out a Lotto win to the tune of half a million dollars last night.

The player will be celebrating their Lotto First Division win which saw them rake in $500,000.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Paper Plus Taupo.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at the Lotto website or through the Lotto NZ App.