A hush fell over the crowd of hundreds as the body of Shaun Douglas was brought on to Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu this morning.

But as hands began to tremble, a strong karanga pierced the silence, followed by a rousing haka.

The body of the adored Rotorua teacher was taken on to the marae this morning by a pōhiri of young and old.

The gathering at Te Papaiouru Marae at Ōhinemutu. Photo / Ben Fraser

Students from schools around the city gathered in preparation for his body being welcomed on to the marae.

Te Kura o Te Koutu had a strong presence with rangatahi of all ages waiting to welcome his body on and Te Rangihakahaka and Owhata Primary students were also there.

Shaun Douglas' body being taken on to the marae at Ōhinemutu. Photo / Ben Fraser

Ngāti Whakaue kaumatua Monty Morrison said Douglas had made a huge contribution the education and that was why he was being brought on to Te Arawa's paramount marae.

"This marae is the whakatipu for all of Te Arawa, it's our paramount marae. Because of that it has a long history hosting royals and many leaders.

School children line the road as the hearse drives past. Photo / Ben Fraser

"The recognition for Shaun Douglas today is about one, they are a big family, and two because of the standing and circumstances Tunohopu [Marae] is too small.

Douglas, 50, died suddenly on Monday on what was to be his first day in the position as acting principal at Owhata Primary School.

He had been at the school for five years working up to the role as kaupapa Māori associate principal.

School children line the road as the hearse drives past. Photo / Ben Fraser

Principal Bob Stiles previously said Douglas was not only a wonderful colleague but was also a good friend.

He said his passion, sense of humour and caring nature for people was "simply phenomenal".

School children line the road as the hearse drives past. Photo / Ben Fraser

Today Douglas' body left his home and was driven past the school on Brent Rd where pupils and staff did a guard of honour before his body was taken to Ohinemutu.

School students from Owhata School, Mokoia Intermediate and Lynmore School also lined Brent Rd and performed an emotional haka as the hearse carrying Douglas made its way from his home to Ohinemutu.

The hearse moved slowly leading the long procession of vehicles past the students, staff, and other onlookers paying their respects with the chant Te Arawa E!

His funeral service will take place at 12.15pm tomorrow before his burial at Kauae cemetery.

Ōwhata Primary School will close tomorrow for Douglas' funeral.