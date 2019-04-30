While most were relaxing over the school holidays, a group of John Paul College students were learning the script for their latest production, rehearsing and getting stage combat lessons.

Now their hard work is about to come to fruition as they prepare for a nine-show season of the school's 2019 musical West Side Story.

Production manager Candy Stevenson said she chose West Side Story because she wanted to get more young men involved in theatre.

"I really wanted to develop a strong male cast and bring boys into loving theatre. It's been wonderful, our gangs range from Years 8 to 13.

Advertisement

"It's been lovely to see even the young boys enjoying being in a musical and we know when the next production comes they'll be keen to get involved again."

There are about 60 students involved in the production, include an on-stage cast of 42. Others are doing lighting, backstage, hair and makeup and set changes.

"It's coming together beautifully, it's a wonderful musical ... the students have far exceeded my expectations," Stevenson said.

She was looking forward to seeing the audience members' reactions.

"The kids work for so long and I see it so many times that by opening night I forget when the audience sees it for the first time how magical it really is.

"It's a timeless story of boy meets girl but the fight scenes and action are invigorating."

Inspired by Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story is set in New York City in the mid-1950s and looks at the rivalry between two teenage street gangs, the Puerto Rican Sharks and the American Jets, and love between them.

Marian Yao, 17, and Oliver Smythe, 17, play lead roles Maria and Tony.

Marian said it was one of her dream roles.

"I love musical theatre in general. I've tried to involve myself in as much as I can. It's always been a passion to play such an iconic role.

"We've got dancing, acting and singing, it's a rich blend of all those elements."

Oliver said musical theatre had always been part of his life and encouraged other young men to take part.

"There are a lot of things you can learn from theatre. Guys think it's quite a girly thing to do but you can make some good friends through theatre."

Both agreed the high notes in the musical were a challenge but they were looking forward to performing for an audience.

The details

- What: The John Paul College production of West Side Story, directed by John Drummond

- When: May 3 - 11, 7.30pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees 2pm, no shows Monday and Tuesday.

- Where: Casa Blanca Theatre

- Tickets: From Eventbrite, children and students $9.98, adults $24.99