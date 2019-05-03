As people pound the pavement this weekend a number of charities and causes will be cheering on those who are running or walking for them.

This year's Rotorua Marathon is taking place tomorrow, with events running from 8am.

There are a range of distances available, with the option to run or walk the full marathon lap of Lake Rotorua, the Red Stag Timber Half Marathon through Whakarewarewa Forest, the 10km through the Sulphur Flats or the 5km fun run.

This will be Deb Bell's 12th time taking part in the Rotorua Marathon, and will be walking as part of Team Hospice.

Advertisement

"It's about leading by example and every dollar makes a difference."

Bell's mother died two years ago.

"At 83 she was able to live in her own home which was her wish and it was the beautiful Hospice nurses that made that possible and facilitated that."

She said she had set a personal goal of $3000 to raise for Rotorua Community Hospice.

Bell said she enjoyed taking part in the Rotorua Marathon because it had an incredible sense of community and it was scenic walking around Lake Rotorua.

"And it's a sense of achievement. It's about where you've been and what you've seen along the way."

Deb Bell is going to be walking her 12th Rotorua Marathon while raising money for Rotorua Community Hospice. Photo / Ben Fraser

Nicola Smallwood, Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing manager, said Rotorua Hospice felt privileged people had chosen to run or walk for them.

"Every little bit of fundraising helps. For many people running or walking any distance in the Rotorua Marathon is a huge challenge, so to add fundraising to that is really special.

"We think it's fantastic a local Rotorua event can give back to the community by providing a fundraising opportunity.

"We're excited to be an official charity partner for the first time and have launched Team Hospice."

Cherie Reid, Athletics New Zealand digital marketing and communications lead, said they were expecting to see about 3500 at the start line of this year's Rotorua Marathon.

She said this year there were 13 Rotorua Marathon charity partners.

"As a non-profit ourselves, we are proud there is no cost involved to be a Rotorua Marathon charity partner.

"For many people the Rotorua Marathon is an opportunity to overcome adversity or achieve a life time goal while raising money for charity."

To donate to a charity partners or charity teams go to rotoruamarathon.everydayhero.do/.

Rotorua Marathon charity partners

- New Zealand Red Cross

- Child Cancer Foundation

- Mental Health Foundation NZ

- Achilles International New Zealand

- MND New Zealand

- SPCA

- Rotorua Community Hospice

- Lifeline Aotearoa

- The Lonely Miaow Association

- Diabetes New Zealand

- OXFAM New Zealand

- The Neonatal Trust

- New Zealand Riding for the Disabled