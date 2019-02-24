A lucky Lotto ticket bought in Rotorua is one of 33 to win $7009 with Lotto Second Division in the live Lotto draw this weekend.

The ticket was bought at Pak N Save Rotorua.

Winning tickets were also bought at Flickers in Tokoroa, New World Ōpōtiki and on MyLotto in Tauranga.

One lucky player who bought their ticket on MyLotto in Auckland also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $20,304.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of these winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.