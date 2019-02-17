Why did you come to Float?
This the first time for us, we just heard about the event and we thought it sounded like a good day out. It's such a social, open and outside event with good weather and great lake.
Jonathan Andrieux, 31
Palmerston North
I have just got here so can't give you all the goss. I am just excited to get into the water and have some fun.
Casey Reid, 25
Auckland
We have a family lake house around here so we come up all the time and I am a courier driver that listens to ZM from 6am to 6pm so I thought I should come up and see what it is about.
Justin Beesley, 24
Palmerston North
Advertisement