Why did you come to Float?

Jonathan Andrieux. Photo / Andrew Warner

This the first time for us, we just heard about the event and we thought it sounded like a good day out. It's such a social, open and outside event with good weather and great lake.

Jonathan Andrieux, 31

Palmerston North

Casey Reid.

I have just got here so can't give you all the goss. I am just excited to get into the water and have some fun.

Casey Reid, 25

Auckland

Justin Beesley.

We have a family lake house around here so we come up all the time and I am a courier driver that listens to ZM from 6am to 6pm so I thought I should come up and see what it is about.

Justin Beesley, 24

Palmerston North