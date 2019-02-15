People may have been sweating a bit more than usual and tossing and turning at night, as Rotorua experiences record temperatures.

On Wednesday the temperature in Rotorua reached 32.2C, the warmest temperature on record in Rotorua since 1964, according to Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino.

The temperature also reached 31.4C on January 29, which was the second highest temperature recorded since 1964.

"Rotorua's had its top two warmest temperatures since 1964 in the past two-and-a-half weeks."

Tangaroa Wallace, 7, shows off his best manus on a sunny weekend. Photo / File

He said just over a month ago on January 15 there was 52.6mm of rain.

However, there had been little rainfall since, with 4mm over the past month, about 29 days, he said.

"Rainfall for the next seven days looks to be pretty meagre."

He said the soil moisture was much drier than normal for this time of year across the entire Bay of Plenty.

With the hot Kiwi summer weather looking to continue this weekend, there is even more reason for people to get out on Tikitapu (Blue Lake) and float in the water.

ZM's Float is on today from 10am to 6pm at the lake, with about 4220 tickets sold so far.

According to the MetService website, today will reach a high of 28C and bring long fine spells, but will cloud over in the evening.

Children and their teddy bears will also lap up the sun at the Kiwanis Teddy Bear picnic from 11am in Kuirau Park.

People will be able to take the plunge and cool off at the Flava NZ Bomb Comp tomorrow afternoon.

The bomb tower is open for casual bombings tomorrow from 10am to 12pm, with the competition kicking off at 12.30pm.

The hot, dry weather also prompted Pumicelands Rural Fire and Emergency to issue a total fire ban for Rotorua and surrounding areas.

This means no open fires can be lit and any existing permits have been cancelled. No new permits will be issued during the ban.

Looking ahead

- Today: High 28C, overnight 12C, long fine spells, but clouding over in the evening. Light winds, then southeasterlies from evening.

- Tomorrow: High 24C, overnight 14C, long fine spells but cloud developing evening with chance shower. Southeasterlies dying out in the afternoon.

- Monday: High 25C, overnight 12C, cloudy periods, one or two showers. Northwest breezes.