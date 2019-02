Police have arrested and charged a woman after a stabbing incident in Koutu, Rotorua at 11:15pm last night.



The victim was stabbed in the arm, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.



Police believe the incident happened on Taharangi St.





A police spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post a 51-year-old woman had been charged with wounding with intent to injure.

She was called before the Rotorua District Court this morning.