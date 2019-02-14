The joy of coasting around on two wheels has already been celebrated by many during this year's Bike Month.

Bike Month is a month-long calendar of pedal-powered events, activities and workshops throughout February.

Sport Bay of Plenty recreation advisor Lauren Atkinson says so far there has been great engagement with Bike Month activities.

She says there was a strong turnout for the Summer Ramble with Frocks on Bikes, and Cyclezone has decided to put on a second beginner's tech class later this month due to increased demand.

Advertisement

"The self-guided Great Cyclezone Scavenger Hunt is also proving a hit with families and a popular and fun activity for kids."

Lauren says, due to popular request, Sport Bay of Plenty has also expanded entries for the Vincent Van GPS competition to include mapped rides from the whole Bay of Plenty, not just Rotorua.

The Vincent Van GPS involves people creating a work of art by 'drawing' their cycle journey using the Strava app, and in doing so people can go in the draw to win a $50 meal voucher from Atticus Finch.

"Write your name, or draw a smiley face or dinosaur by mapping and riding a creative route – the possibilities are endless."

Lauren says the Frocks on Bikes Summer Ramble was a real hit.

"There was a great diversity of riders that came along proving cycling really is an activity for everyone.

"We're really looking forward to the upcoming e-bike info session on the 27th as well given the rising popularity in e-bikes, and the number of people out there who want to know more and are considering an e-bike as a way to get into cycling or back on a bike.

The Lake Heritage Ride was also held last night, which was a guided ride to sites of historical significance to the local tribe of the Rotorua township, Ngāti Whakaue/Te Arawa.

Rotorua's Go By Bike Day is being held from 7am to 9am on February 26.

This event involves pit stops with refreshments, spot prizes and the chance to win one of three $100 vouchers from Cyclezone Rotorua.

"Bike Month has something for all ages and abilities so be sure to check out the events and give it a go."

Lauren says there is an amazing network of cycle trails on our doorstep in Rotorua, and Bike Month events are a fun way to explore the local area and build some confidence on the bike.

Rotorua Lakes Council sustainable journeys co-ordinator Rachel Doelman says the Frocks on Bikes Summer Ramble involved a 10km ride through Sulphur Point, The Redwoods and Fenton St, starting and finishing at the Blue Baths.

She says the ride ended with a complementary mocktail and swim at the Blue Baths.

Riders were encouraged to wear 1930s themed clothing as that is when the baths opened for public bathing.

Rachel says the turnout was fantastic.

"We had 35 riders, which is the highest number of riders since I have been facilitating 'Frocks on Bikes' rides."

She says she loved seeing everybody else having a good time, including some very new riders who took part.

Rachel says Bike Month is great because there is an event for everyone - from first-time riders to experienced road cyclists.

Go to sportbop.co.nz/bikemonth for more information on events and a list of pit stops for Go By Bike Day.