Four fire trucks are at a double garage fire on Brookdale Drive in Ngongotaha which went up in flames just before 2pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to the residential property at 1.48pm.

They are still battling the blaze between other residential properties but have it contained to just the garage at this stage.

A fire truck in Brookdale Drive in Ngongotahā. Photo / Supplied

There have been no reported injuries.

Simon Cornwall saw the billowing smoke from his back garden on the top of Hall Rd.

"We were having a cuppa and then noticed the smoke, and the siren went off."