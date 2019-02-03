After stealing an ebike from Mountain Bike Rotorua last week, a man unsuccessfully tried his luck a second time.

On Tuesday a man walked over to where Mountain Bike Rotorua's rental bikes and helmets were stored, grabbed a helmet, put it on, and jumped on a bike and rode off.

The bike he took was a 2019 Giant Trance Ebike worth $6300.

Mountain Bike Rotorua owner Tak Mutu said on Saturday the man came back and "stoked out the place again".

Advertisement

One of the Mountain Bike Rotorua staff spotted him and saw him start to walk away with one of the bikes.

The staff member went over to the man, who said he wanted to see how much it cost to hire the bike.

The staff member told him the rates and offered to give him more information if he wanted. The man handed the bike back and left.

Mutu said staff tried to follow him for a bit, but he went off in his car and headed towards Taupō.

He said the police were called while the man was still on site, but he left quickly.

"Again he tried to steal a small bike, too small for him, so I don't know if he is trying to steal it for someone specifically."



Mutu said it would be great if the man could be identified and stopped from stealing from anyone else.

He said Mountain Bike Rotorua had been blown away by the support they had received.

Mutu said photos of the man had been put out to their crew, as since he had come back a second time he would probably come back again.

He said staff and been told to keep an eye out for him, not to confront him, and to call the police.

The security footage from Saturday will be given to police.