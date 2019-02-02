Rotorua's fourth annual seafood festival has attracted people from near and far.

The festival, held at the Rotorua Village Green on Saturday, blended live music and the sizzle of cooking kaimoana.

The Simonsen family travelled from Tauranga to be at the festival.

Colin Simonsen said they loved seafood festivals and had been to one in the Coromandel and another in Whitianga but this was the first time they had gone to the Rotorua one.

Advertisement

Sons of Zion perform during the Rotorua Seafood Festival at the Village Green. Photo / Ben Fraser

"It's good. It's not too spread out, everything is compact and there's a good variety of food. The bands are good too."

For the second time there were two stages at the festival; a kai stage and the main stage.

Between midday and the festival finish at 6pm attendees heard from Jack Grace & Friends, Kelly Makiha, Krissie Knap, and Sons of Zion on the music stage, and from 2010 New Zealand MasterChef winner Brett McGregor and local chef Natasha Whitewood on the kai stage.

Fans get into Sons of Zion during the Rotorua Seafood Festival at the Village Green. Photo / Ben Fraser

It was McGregor's second year at the festival.

"Last year was awesome, I met some really great people and thought it was an awesome afternoon so wanted to come back.

"Any time you can spend with your family, enjoying music and sun and fun, what could be better than that?"

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 15: Rotorua Seafood Festival. Image 2 of 15: Rotorua Seafood Festival. Andrea Dixon and Ben Dixon with Emily Dixon, 3, Chloe Dixon, 9, and Byron Dixon, 10. Image 3 of 15: Rotorua Seafood Festival. Steve Geary, left, Tracy Fraser, and Jack Grace. Image 4 of 15: Rotorua Seafood Festival. Mana Ngawhika and Rico Ngawhika, 2, Image 5 of 15: Rotorua Seafood Festival. Kate Hudson and Stu Collins. Image 6 of 15: Rotorua Seafood Festival. Leo Crawford , 4, right. amd Makenna Hall , 8,. Image 7 of 15: Rotorua Seafood Festival. Aroha Bray, left, and Sandra Olsen. Image 8 of 15: Rotorua Seafood Festival. Dylan Elstob , 10, left, Sophia Nash, Chelsea Retemeyer, and Ngatai Ireland-Nash , 7. Image 9 of 15: Rotorua Seafood Festival. Bridget De Thierry and Garry De Thierry. Image 10 of 15: Rotorua Seafood Festival. Krissie Knap. Image 11 of 15: Sons of Zion perform during the Rotorua Seafood Festival at the Village Green. Photo / Ben Fraser Image 12 of 15: Fans get into Sons of Zion during the Rotorua Seafood Festival at the Village Green. Photo / Ben Fraser Image 13 of 15: Sons of Zion perform during the Rotorua Seafood Festival at the Village Green. Photo / Ben Fraser Image 14 of 15: Rotorua Seafood Festival at the Village Green. Photo / Ben Fraser Image 15 of 15: Sons of Zion perform during the Rotorua Seafood Festival at the Village Green. Photo / Ben Fraser Image 1 of 15: Rotorua Seafood Festival.

During his demonstration, he whipped up a seafood curry, seafood linguini and tuna tataki.

John Norton, who owns food truck Mobile Chef, said the truck had been at the festival every year.

"It's a great local event so it's important to support that."

He said the truck menu had been designed specifically for the day and included hoki, prawn cocktails and more.

"We're selling a bit of everything."

Norton said the festival had improved every year.

General manager of Te Arawa Fisheries, which runs the event, Shane Heremaia, said he was pleased with how the day had gone.

"We've got great weather and a good crowd.

"We've got between 500 and 1000 people on site."

Rotorua Seafood Festival at the Village Green. Photo / Ben Fraser

Heremaia said there had been a lot of door sales and headline act Sons of Zion was a good drawcard.

"It's a chance to see them for a good price and enjoy fantastic food. We've got everything here; mussel fritters, paua, oysters, prawns."

He said the VIP section was another drawcard.

The section, which was packed out, included access to an exclusive area with seating and shelter, all-day snacks and food service, and an exclusive bar.

Huhana Davie was parked up on the Village Green with a selection of kaimoana.

"We've got it all, raw fish, mussels, smoked salmon ... later on, I might have a glass of wine and do some dancing."

It was Davie's first year at the festival and she said it was a good opportunity to relax and enjoy good food and music.

Another first-time festival goer was Audrey Bell who was from out of town but visiting family in Rotorua when they decided to check out the festival.

"We've got a great-granddaughter here in Rotorua so it's a chance to see her and go to the festival while we're here."