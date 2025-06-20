Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show returns

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Many exhibitors offer exclusive, show-only discounts. Photo / NZME

The Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show is back next weekend at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre.

The event from Friday to Sunday, June 27-29, in association with OneRoof, brings together some of New Zealand’s leading suppliers and specialists in home building and renovation.

It will offer attendees the opportunity to explore the latest in new builds, kitchens, flooring, heating solutions, outdoor living, furniture, homewares and appliances.

Attendees also have the chance to win a trip for two to Tahiti, thanks to World Travellers, Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort and Le Tahiti by Pearl Resorts.

Emily Travers, head of NZME Events, said in a statement the team was excited to be returning to Rotorua to deliver the “much-anticipated” show.