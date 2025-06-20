Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show returns

“The show offers a fantastic opportunity for attendees to look at new house designs, get quotes, ask questions of the experts, feel fabrics, compare prices, take home samples, be inspired with new ideas or simply shop for their homes,” Travers said.
“If you’re considering a new build, renovation or DIY project, the show is a must-visit. Many exhibitors offer exclusive, show-only discounts and expert advice, making it a valuable day out, whether you’re just starting or putting the finishing touches on your home.”
She said people could come along to see what’s on offer from benchtop brand Stone Finish, awning maker CoverCorp, insulation expert Insulmax, Riverland Roofing and many other home specialists, she said.
Visitors could also enjoy a range of gourmet food, treats and beverages, with samples of artisan salamis, gourmet sauces and condiments, handcrafted spirits and liqueurs, decadent chocolates and more.
The show is on Friday from 10am to 5pm; Saturday, from 10am to 5pm; and Sunday, from 10 am to 4pm.
New for 2025 is Gold Card Friday, which offers people aged 65+ entry to the show for just $3 on the Friday. Tickets can be bought at the door for $6, with free entry for children aged 12 and under.
