Lake Rd has now reopened following an incident when a car rolled this morning.

A single vehicle rolled at the intersection of Houkotuku St and Lake Rd. The car had blocked the road, a police media spokeswoman said.

The driver was the sole occupant and was out of the car. There were no reports of injuries.

The police were called to the scene at 8.35am.

Ambulance and Fire service were also notified.

A police media spokesman said the road had now reopened.

