Restoration on one of New Zealand's most visited tourist attractions, the Mine Bay Māori rock carvings on Lake Taupō, is due to start next week.

Artist Matahi Brightwell will lead a small team to clean and re-sculpt the smaller carvings that surround the giant carving of Ngātoroirangi in order to return them to their original state.

Restoration on the Mine Bay Maori rock carvings on Lake Taupō is due to start next week. Photo / Supplied

The first phase of restoration is due to start next Wednesday and is expected to take between two and four weeks.

The Mine Bay Māori rock carvings were sculpted over the course of four years and completed in 1980. The smaller sculptures surrounding Ngātoroirangi depict tupuna (ancestors) and kaitiaki (guardians) that are pivotal to the history of the local Māori tribe.

The smaller carvings surrounding Ngātoroirangi on Lake Taupō require immediate restoration. Pictured is Horomatangi - the Māori water dragon that lives in Lake Taupō. Photo / Supplied

The carvings have not received any maintenance or restoration since then.

The first phase marks the start of an ongoing long-term restoration project committed to ensuring the carvings are protected for generations to come.

The largest piece of work, due to be carried out over the summer of 2019/2020, will include the carving of Ngātoroirangi's eyes which will mark the completion of the work.