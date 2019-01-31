February will be full of pedal fun in Rotorua as people are encouraged to jump on two wheels for this year's Bike Month.

Bike Month is a month-long calendar of pedal-powered events, activities and workshops for all ages and abilities.

The programme has something for everyone in Rotorua, from regular cyclists to those wanting to hop on two wheels for the first time.

The 2019 Bike Month events include some old favourites such as the Frocks on Bikes Summer Ramble and The Great Cyclezone Scavenger Hunt, as well as new events such as a lake heritage ride to local Māori sites of historical significance and e-bike sessions.

Lake heritage ride co-ordinator Stephen Te Moni says the free ride - taking place on Thursday February 14, 5.30pm to 7pm - is an easy one visiting sites of significance to Maori, particularly Ngāti Whakaue.

He says the ride is about getting people more active and is a way to hit two birds with one stone, as a lot of people want to learn about the history of Māori people in Rotorua.

"It's a way to access a portal of information that's special for us all."

The ride begins at the Soundshell, and people can either register online or show up on the day.

Mohawk Ebike Tours director Joe Lindsay says they run electric bike tours and the most popular one is through Whakarewarewa Forest, which they will be running as part of the month.

He says mountain biking is such a big part of what we do recreationally through the Bay of Plenty, and electric bikes help to get everyone involved.

"The biggest thing is that anyone can do it. Even if they haven't ridden a bike years and are unsure about their fitness level, an electric bike is a great option."

The e-bike guided experience in the Whakarewarewa Forest will be on Friday February 15, 5.30pm to 7pm, meeting at the bottom of Nursery Hill.

It costs $20 per person and people can register at mohawkmtbtours.com or instore.

A shuttle from central Rotorua iSite will also be available to help people get there.

As part of Bike Month, Go By Bike Day is back on February 26 and people across the central Bay of Plenty are encouraged to commute to work using two wheels, with pit stops along the main commuter trails between 7am and 9am providing refreshments and spot prizes to cyclists.

Schools are encouraged to take part by hosting their own Go By Bike Day between February 22 and March 1, with a $250 voucher up for grabs thanks to Cyclezone.

Bike Month also coincides with the NZ Transport Agency's Aotearoa Bike Challenge, a month-long free competition open to all organisations - including businesses and clubs - which is all about seeing which workplaces can get the most people riding for just 10 minutes or more.

Sport Bay of Plenty recreation team leader Sonia Lynds says Bike Month is a great opportunity for locals to get involved, and take advantage of, the amazing cycle trails and ride community in our backyard.

"You don't have to be a regular rider to take part, either.

"Bike Month activities encourage anyone to get on a bike and get active, and most of the activities are free or low cost to ensure they're accessible to everyone."

She says Sport BOP has put together a programme to make sure there is something for all ages and abilities.

"As far as cycling goes, it's also a low impact and fun way for people to get active and reduce their risk of developing chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and arthritis."

Sonia says Rotorua has some of the best cycle networks in the world, including the CyWay paths around town and the extensive forest trails in the Whakarewarewa Forest.

"The activities across February help people build their cycling skills and confidence, and encourage them to get out and take advantage of what's on offer in our backyard."

She says this year Sport Bay of Plenty is also working with Parafed Bay of Plenty to offer adaptive cycling equipment for anyone with a physical or visual impairment so they can attend Bike Month events.

A full calendar of Bike Month activities is available at sportbop.co.nz/bikemonth.