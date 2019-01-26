Malachi Agnew has been given the gift of instant relief from the aches and pains that have dominated his life for 14 years.

The Whakatāne youngster has a raft of medical problems but little is known of the one causing the most distress as Malachi is one of only three people worldwide with the condition.

The genetic disorder, so rare it's yet to be named, causes muscle degeneration and intense cramping is a result.

The cramping means Malachi must have three 30-minute physiotherapy sessions a day to work his muscles and relieve pressure on his joints. He also requires long massages which are done by his mother Julie who also gets up most mornings at 2am when Malachi seems to cramp the most.

Advertisement

"Malachi gets immense relief from doing his physio in a spa pool," Agnew said.

"For a long time we have been borrowing spa pools from friends. For the first session we travel to one friend, the second the second and the third the third."

Last year the Rotorua Daily Post featured a story about Malachi and his conditions. The story was about Malachi's wish list of all the things he knew would make his life, and his mums, a little easier.

Top of the list was a spa pool.

Since then the Rotorua Daily Post has been working with Hot Springs Spa Pools and Rotorua Hot Springs dealer Stuart Pinfold from the Spa Shop and, earlier this week, Pinfold delivered Malachi his very own spa pool.

The smiles on the faces of all involved were memorable.

"The spa is absolutely amazing," Agnew said. "He'll be able to fully stretch out and do his physio, something he hasn't been able to do in the borrowed spas.

"I think I can confidently say he'll grow fins in there."

She said it also meant Malachi could get in the spa pool at 2am when things were bad.

"The relief he gets from an hour-long massage can come from 15 minutes in a spa pool.

"It's just a little rude turning up to people's homes at 2am."

Pinfold said he had been moved by Malachi's story last year and knew he wanted to help out.

"We've been doing a bit of work behind the scenes since then but it's a great feeling to have the spa installed. All of us at Hot Springs hope it brings Malachi and his family some relief."

Malachi, who starts at Whakatāne High School next week, his first "real" school outside of hospital and correspondence schools, was busy helping fill the spa and learn how to keep it clean and in good running order.

"It's really awesome and I'm so grateful to have it here, not just for me but for my mum too."

Agnew recently sent Malachi's DNA profile to the Melbourne Genomics Health Alliance after one of the other two people with Malachi's condition showed incredible improvement after his disease was specifically pinpointed after DNA testing.

"We are hoping that if they can pinpoint what Malachi has, then they can work out his treatment."

But for now he's happy to be stretching in his very own spa pool.

"It even has lights," Malachi laughed.