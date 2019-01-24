Rotorua Lakes Council staff are looking into an incident that happened yesterday involving security and council staff.

The council's operations group manager, Henry Weston said: "We are aware of an incident that has taken place involving a number of individuals, including security and council staff. We are currently looking into this."

Weston said he would not comment further as police were also investigating.

The police were called to a breach of the peace about 3pm on Thursday on Tutanekai St.