Claire Cornwell arrived in New Zealand on a one-way ticket on April Fool's Day, 2008.

A decade later she was granted citizenship.

"I came to New Zealand after securing a job as an occupational therapist at QE Health following a phone interview," Cornwell said.

"Cheap flights were on offer on April 1 so I booked a ticket."

The majority of her time has been spent in Rotorua, although she did live and work in Auckland for a period.

"I found Auckland far too expensive and happily moved back to Rotorua.

"What I like about Rotorua is its central location, I can be at the beach or the (mountains) within an hour. I also appreciate the climate."

She said there was a bit of culture shock when she initially moved to New Zealand.

"I think that was because I was going into people's homes with my job. I struggled with it a bit but you just have to get on with things.

"The decision to for citizenship came with the realisation I did not want to go back to the United Kingdom – especially with Brexit happening. I obtained residency really quickly but getting citizenship was the final step in the process."