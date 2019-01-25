Round the clock surveillance of Whakatāne elephant seal Momoa has been introduced after daily reports of eager sightseers getting too close to the wild beast.

Momoa the elephant seal. Photo / Department of Conservation

The juvenile male, believed to be 3 years old, has spent most of the past month on the shores of the Whakatāne River mouth.

Shortly after his arrival, children named the seal after Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Aquaman starring Jason Mamoa. Image / Roadshow

The Department of Conservation's Whakatāne senior biodiversity ranger, Jessyca Bernard, told the Rotorua Daily Post although most people were "extremely respectful", there were a few who weren't.

"Things like, getting way too close and waking him up ... and there are the occasional people that are dancing around in front of him, people are taking drinks, beers and things down and sort of having loud conversations, a couple of metres from him."

Momoa the elephant seal. Photo / Department of Conservation

She said Momoa's favourite resting area around the yacht club had been cordoned off because "at the end of the day he can swivel on a dime, and very, very quickly".

"Oftentimes the outcry of people is 'oh that animal hurt that person' when actually that person disturbed that animal."

Overall, she said onlookers were becoming more respectful.

A police spokesman confirmed that on Wednesday this week, police received reports of people acting suspiciously on Elvers Rd about 4am.

"The informant expressed concern for an elephant seal nearby."

DoC's website states elephant seals can easily crush a person simply by rolling over, and their teeth can inflict serious wounds.

Momoa on the shore. Photo / Kim Le'Bagge

Whakatāne resident Kim Le'Bagge has visited Momoa daily since he appeared.

"Initially, I was spending around eight hours with him there but now it's only two or three."

She said the seal was a "special taonga" and community members were his "kaitiaki".

"We are the eyes and ears for them [police and DoC]."

Momoa lying in the sun. Photo / Kim Le'Bagge

She said she'd met visitors from all over the Bay of Plenty, even a couple who came up from Dunedin to see Momoa.

Le'Bagge felt compelled to try to contact Jason Momoa's family in Hawaii for naming permission.

"I have a lot of friends in Hawaii and told them about it, and one of them was able to get me in touch with Joseph Momoa, Jason's dad ... He said 'It would be an honour'. He was really lovely ... I am thinking of sending them back a photo book of Momoa."

Momoa snoozing. Photo / Kim Le'Bagge

Le'Bagge wanted to remind onlookers to contact police or DoC if they were concerned for Momoa.

Bernard said Momoa was probably half to two thirds of the "absolutely huge" size he'll grow to.

Momoa on the shore. Photo / Kim Le'Bagge

She said he'd likely come from the Subantarctic region, from breeding colonies in the Campbell Islands or The Snares.

DoC suspected he had to find his own territory, so his parents could look after younger siblings, and came ashore to moult.

"They need to be able to rub up against harder, solid objects ... When they're moulting they don't feed very much, they do a lot of resting."

Bernard said Momoa had been seen chasing mullet and kahawai and "munching on some" this week, meaning he may soon return to open seas.

Elephant seals

• Largest seals in the world

• Main threat in New Zealand is harassment by humans or dogs

• Life expectancy is about 23 years for females and 20 for males

• Can swim at speeds up to 20-25km/h

• Long-term, annual decline of 5-11 per cent recorded at most southern colonies for unknown reasons

• Males grow to a length of 4m-5m and weight of 3600kg, females grow to 2m-3m and 900kg

• It is an offence to disturb, harass, harm, injure or kill a seal, or if your dog does, and if charges are laid, the maximum penalty is two years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $250,000

Source: Department of Conservation