"Uniforms are ridiculously expensive, stationary is rarely used, and if my child asks me for a goddamn Chromebook one more time ..."

These are the thoughts of one local mum who is once again faced with the mounting cost of sending her children to school.

Renee Kingi, mother to four teenagers, said the cost of sending a child to school had always annoyed her.

Going to and from the uniform shop this week to buy her children's school gear, Kingi watched as parents picked up a school shirt to find it cost almost $80.

"Their reaction is almost like they won't be eating for a few weeks."

This struggle is one faced by hundreds of Rotorua families each year.

The ASG 2016 Planning for Education Index surveyed about 2000 families across New Zealand and calculated the overall cost of 13 years of education for a child born in 2016.

It was estimated to cost $37,113 for state school, $104,437 for an integrated school, and $326,773 for a private school education in New Zealand.

ASG chief executive John Velegrinis said it had never been more important for parents to plan for their child's future.

"If you have two or three children, the cost of their education could be higher than the purchase price of the family home."

Variety, a charity that helps ensure Kiwi kids are not going without the essentials, has been fielding numerous calls in the lead-up to the 2019 school year.

"From the numerous requests that have passed my desk, to the many calls our team is receiving from caregivers who, quite frankly, are extremely stressed and frantic because they cannot afford to purchase required uniform items and are worried that their children will miss the start of school because of this, it is quite alarming," chief executive Lorraine Taylor said.

She said that while the charity had found uniform costs to be the biggest pain-point with families, Variety had also received many requests for help with stationery and other school-related costs, including school camps.

"This is evident in the large number of school related claims our team has processed over the past few months. From just November last year, more than 44 per cent of all requests for assistance have been for school essentials, totalling $81,862."

Citizens Advice Bureau New Zealand Rotorua manager Jane Eynon-Richards said back-to-school costs were rising and it was vital families planned ahead.

"But that's cold comfort if you haven't been able to do this.

"Costs associated with getting uniforms, stationery, bus fares sometimes and now so many schools have the requirement to bring your own device – if you have two, three or more kids, this can get really stressful."

Rotorua Salvation Army staff member Kylie Overbye said more than 200 families came to the charity for help at the start of last year.

"For quite a few of them, back-to-school bills were an added stress on top of already tight budgets.

"When children miss out on school supplies or uniform it can set them back and leave them feeling isolated when education is so important to help them in their future."

Overbye said the charity provided vouchers to help with school supplies and had basic school supplies on hand to help those struggling to come up with funds.

Ministry of Education Group Manager Cathryn Ashley-Jones said the Government paid for most of the education costs for students in state schools.

In 2017, it paid an average of $7,688.50 per student in state and state-integrated schools.

Managing back-to-school costs

• Talk to your child's school about any programmes or support they might have so you can plan for it

• Buy second-hand

• Buy generic uniforms if possible. Check with the school first

• Stagger purchases throughout the year

• Find out if you are eligible for financial help from Work and Income

• Check if you are eligible for any financial assistance

- Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau New Zealand

Get help from a charity

Variety's Kiwi Kid Sponsorship - Some can help children needing medical care, books, school trips or school stationery.

Kahira Rata Olley is making lunches so tamariki do not go hungry at school. Text 0277393959 to donate or let them know who is in need.

Fordland's Community Centre are accepting donations of school supplies and distributing to people who message them on Facebook or text 021 368 6221

Salvation Army

Other charities collect donated school-related items or money and use this to help families struggling to meet the cost of sending their children to school.