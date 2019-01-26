The Department of Conservation is investigating the deaths of five endangered gulls and has not ruled out the possibility one was shot.

Five critically endangered Black-billed gulls (tarāpuka) were found dead in a protected breeding colony at Sulphur Point on the Rotorua lake edge in November last year.

Now the Department of Conservation is calling for information from the public about the deaths.

Department of Conservation senior ranger, biodiversity, Mariana Te Rangi said volunteers were feeling the loss of the gulls.

Department of Conservation staff at Sulphur Point. Photo / Supplied

"This behaviour pushes the species one step closer to extinction.

"The effort they [volunteers] have put into their protection has been huge over many years."

Te Rangi hoped this season would be a successful one in the Sulphur Bay breeding colony.

"For several years now, the Black-billed gulls have been unsuccessful in their breeding efforts. It is really disappointing that a few people do not value our native species enough to respect them or the efforts our community have put in to contribute to their protection."

The gull colony at Sulphur Point is unique. Photo / Supplied

She said DoC was treating the deaths of the gulls seriously and investigating the likelihood that at least one of the birds was shot.

The Black-billed gull is only found in New Zealand. Its population is declining, and it is classified as nationally critical - the same threat level as the kakapo.

Rotorua's population is particularly unique as the gulls are usually found alongside braided rivers rather than geothermal lakes. It is unusual to have a colony breeding so far inland.

Disturbing protected birds and destroying nests is an offence under the Wildlife Act 1953 and can result in imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $100,000. In 2013, a man was jailed for driving a vehicle through colonies, destroying nests and killing chicks and adult birds.

DoC is asking anyone with information about the deaths last year or anyone who witnesses the harassment of protected wildlife by people, to report it by calling a department hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 462).

About the Black-billed gull/tarāpuka

- Endemic to New Zealand.

- The most threatened gull species in the world.

- Threat status upgraded from Nationally Endangered to Nationally Critical in 2013.

- Breeding sites are mainly the large braided riverbeds of the South Island but there are scattered colonies in Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa, as well as Lake Rotorua and Lake Taupō.